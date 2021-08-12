867 New COVID19 Cases, 5 new Deaths Thursday Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 8679 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 5 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The county has a total of 318,681 coronavirus cases and 4,679 deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly. The next update will be Wednesday, August 18.

Coachella Valley city and community totals as of Aug. 11, 2021:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,4599 (+70) cases, 75 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 7,482 (+135) cases, 113 deaths

Palm Springs: 4,142 (+121) cases, 129 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,207 (+37) cases, 50 deaths

Palm Desert: 4,297 (+133) cases, 119 deaths

Indian Wells: 210 (+3) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,704 (+83) cases, 59 deaths

Indio: 12,873 (+171) cases, 227 deaths

Coachella: 8,105 (+54) cases, 97 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,096 (+14) cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 720 (+28) cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 486 (+7) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,144 (+1) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 362 (+1) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 910 (+2) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 230 (+3) cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 336 (+2) cases, 7 death

Anza: 146 (+1) cases, 1 death

There are 7,613 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 483 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Thursday. That number includes 89 patients in intensive care units.

There are 5 new fatalities to report; bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,679.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 306,389.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 228 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 12%, up from 11.7% Wednesday, while the state-adjusted case rate is 27.5 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average, compared to 26.3 per 100,000 Wednesday.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 8/12/2021