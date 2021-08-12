Vaccine Proof, Neg COVID 19 Test at AEG Concerts

If you have plans to attend any AEG Presents events, Coachella or Stagecoach in 2022 proof of vaccination will be required, or a negative Covid19 test taken within 72 hours of show date.*

This is following in the steps of another other major event like the Lollapolooza music festival in Chicago in late July and Splash House in Palm Springs.

This announcement was made in a press release Thursday, Aug. 12th as a policy update for all festivals, clubs and theatres, and goes into effect on October 1st.

Anyone who decides to step foot inside a concert venue or festival owned by AEG Presents, from ticketholders to staff, will need to show proof of full vaccination or negative COVID19 test.

“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers,” said Jay Marciano, Coo of AEG and Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents.

The company says the new vaccination policy is open-ended and can or will be updated as circumstances change with infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.

Earlier this week AEG, AXS and many SoCal sports teams announced a similar policy for full time employees and staff.

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival is slated for two weekends in April 2022; the 15 -17 and 22-24; stagecoach is scheduled for April 29 through may 1, 2022.

*As the vaccine has not been approved for use on kids under age 12, a negative Covid19 test taken within 72 hours of the event will be required.