WATCH: Why Aren’t My Succulents Thriving? Riverside Co. Master Gardeners Have Some Answers

Why aren’t my succulents thriving? What’s the best time to plant tomatoes in the desert?

These are simple, common questions any aspiring local gardener will have. Barbara Kay-Levin from the Riverside County Master Gardener Program stops by to talk indoor and outdoor plants.

The Riverside County Master Gardener program connects residents with knowledgeable, qualified gardening volunteers. They can be reached here.