NBCares Silver Linings Desert Theatricals

Live theatre is returning to the Coachella Valley and this is a great opportunity for children and adult actors to get into the spotlight.

This season the show must go on at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater. An outdoor space made for concerts, but can also accommodate movies, cabarets, dinner shows and other events.

Desert Theatricals’ Co-founder Joshua Carr shares what’s new this Fall in this NBCares Silver Linings.

Desert Theatricals will host auditions for children September 7 – 8, 2021, for Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and everyone is encouraged to audition for “A Christmas Carole” October 16, 2021.

For more information visit Desert-Theatricals.com.