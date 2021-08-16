ALDI Announces Countywide Recruitment Drive

The ALDI grocery store chain is hiring throughout Riverside County as part of a nationwide recruitment drive that will culminate in “National Hiring Week” in September, the company announced Monday.

According to ALDI, more than 500 new employees are needed to fill slots at the chain’s dozen stores in Riverside County, as well as neighboring counties.

The company will host its National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24, with on-site interviews at multiple stores and warehouses.

“Employees come to ALDI for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand,” ALDI Co-President Dave Rinaldo said. “They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

The chain is in need of cashiers, sales associates, stockers and warehouse workers, Rinaldo said.

The pay range is $15 to $19 per hour.

Employees are eligible for health care coverage, paid time off and retirement benefits, according to the company.

In preparation for the hiring event, applicants were encouraged to visit the job portal ahead of time: https://careers.aldi.us/now-hiring.

ALDI operates stores in Beaumont, Corona, Lake Elsinore, La Quinta, Menifee, Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Riverside, San Jacinto and Temecula.