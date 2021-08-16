New San Bernardino National Forest Supervisor Named

The San Bernardino National Forest has a new supervisor.

Danelle Harrison reported to her first day as the Forest Supervisor Monday. Harrison replaces Tom Hall who returned to his position in Washington D.C. as a legislative affairs specialist after leading the SBNF for the past four months.

Harrison’s duties will include managing a large staff covering all aspects of the Forest, including fire and aviation management, recreation, natural resource management, partnerships and community affairs.

“I am not only excited, but am privileged to serve in this role,” Harrison said. “Community is everything, and I am delighted to roll up my sleeves with such engaged employees, partners and stakeholders.”

Harrison’ s career with the U.S. Forest Service began in 1999 as a member of a seasonal trail crew on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest outside Seattle, WA. She’s also conducted entomological research at the Forest Service’s Southern Research Station in Louisiana, served as a pre-sale forester on the Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, and lead an integrated resource restoration pilot program for the agency out of its Washington D.C. headquarters.

Previously, she was a post fire recovery coordinator for the Pacific Southwest Region, Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and served as an acting forest supervisor on the Cleveland and Modoc national forests.

Harrison has a Bachelor of Science degree in Forest Resource Management from Tuskegee University and a Master of Science degree in Urban Forestry from Southern University and A&M College.