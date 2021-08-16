Riverside County Gas Prices Creep Up Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose two-tenths of a cent to $4.313 Sunday, the fifth time in the last six days it has changed by two-tenths of a cent or less.

The average price is 1.4 cents higher than one week ago, 4.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.16 greater than a year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen $1.137 since the start of the year to its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2012, when the figure included stations in San Bernardino County.