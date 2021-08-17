Monopoly announces Palm Springs edition of the generational board game

Mr. Monopoly is rolling out a Palm Springs special edition Monopoly game! The announcement came this morning right in front of the Marilyn Monroe statue.

Fans are welcome to submit their recommendations to PalmSprings@toptrumps.com on what should be included in the game.

The new edition will show off locally themed squares, replace Boardwalk and Park Place from the original Atlantic City Monopoly board. Expect customized ‘community chest’ and ‘chance’ playing cards. Making it as authentic as possible to Palm Springs! Some squares will showcase the iconic landmarks from around the area.

Mayor Christy Holstege says,

“What an incredible moment for our city and our community. Monopoly is a world class brand and everyone knows it’s the world’s favorite board game. Palm Springs has a world class brand, one of the favorite cities in the world. We have an international reputation and so to have our official Palm Springs edition of Monopoly such a moment in history for our city!”

The new edition is expected to hit the shelves Spring of 2022.