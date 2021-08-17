San Bernardino Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department the deputy was conducting a traffic stop in San Bernardino when the shooting took place around 4 p.m.

Central Station- Preliminary info is a deputy was shot while attempting a traffic stop; deputy is alert & transported to local hospital. Updates to follow — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 17, 2021

The deputy was transported to an area hospital and is said to be alert.

San Bernardino Police are asking residents in the area to avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of Baseline between Valencia Avenue and Tippecanoe Avenue due to police activity and an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/erUux0HtNk — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) August 18, 2021

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.