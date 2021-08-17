San Bernardino Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop

San Bernardino Deputy Shot During Traffic Stop

Ceci Partridge

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department the deputy was conducting a traffic stop in San Bernardino when the shooting took place around 4 p.m.

The deputy was transported to an area hospital and is said to be alert.

San Bernardino Police are asking residents in the area to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.

 

 

 

 

