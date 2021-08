Fire at Mecca Mobile Home Knocked Down in 43 Minutes

Firefighters needed 43 minutes early today to extinguish a mobile-home blaze in Mecca.

Crews responded at 3:28 a.m. to the 74000 block of Desertaire Drive, where they found a ”well-involved” fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, and the cause was under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.