In-Person Back to School at Shadow Hills High School

Desert Sands Unified School District welcomed thousands of students back on campus today after over a year of a half of distance learning.

At Shadow Hills High School they made sure students felt welcomed and loved; by throwing a celebration.

Student leaders, cheerleaders and the school band showcased their spirit, along with a grand tunnel to enter the campus.

Valeria, a senior and the Associated Student Body president says,

“I’m really excited for this new school year because I actually get to see my friends in-person. I missed them a lot and having to go the whole year virtual makes it up a lot just seeing everyone here.”

According to the principal Gabriel Farijad about a dozen students at SHHS will stick to virtual learning but the rest are back to the classrooms.

All students and teachers at the campus are required to have masks on while indoors and have the option to remove it when outside.

Noah, a freshman at SHHS is like most students who start high school. He says he has a little bit of nerves heading into the new year.

“I’m kind of nervous because it’s the first day of school and we haven’t been here for like two years. Like in school so I hope it goes well and I can find my classes.

Overall the consensus to coming back to campus was the same; excitement and optimism.

The DSUSD COVID-19 dashboard and COVID-19 safety plan can be found at dsusd.us.