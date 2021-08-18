NBCares Silver Linings: Barone Art, Animal Samaritans Spotlight Pet Adoption in the Coachella Valley

In this NBCares the Barones, Volkswagen Palm Springs and Animal Samaritans have teamed up to spread awareness about our abandoned four legged friends.

Karen and Tony Barone, the creators of very colorful and larger than life sculptures around the Coachella Valley are displaying cat and dog art pieces in the dealership.

The display is intended to bring attention and spotlight the great work Animal Samaritans does around the valley to find homes for shelter animals in the desert.

To discover more artwork created by the Barones visit BaroneArt.com.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting a pet visit Animal Samaritans at AnimalSamaritans.org.