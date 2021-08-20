DEVELOPING STORY: Desert Mirage High School Put on Lockdown

Desert Mirage High School is put on lockdown Friday morning due to police activity. NBC Palm Springs has a reporter headed to the scene.

According to Coachella Valley Unified School District, the school was put on lockdown shortly before 7 a.m. because of a suspicious person walking off campus. The lockdown was out of “an abundance of caution.”

Parents tell NBC Palm Springs they were told students were to return home when they arrived for school drop off. The scene was cleared shortly after, before a second lockdown was put into place.

There’s no information regarding why the school was put under lockdown a second time, but we will continue to follow this developing story.