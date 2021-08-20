Gavin Rossdale Talks About “Habit,” Paris Jackson, New Bush Tour Dates

I love Gavin Rossdale, the musician, but he also makes me pay attention as an actor. This box-office weekend, the Bush frontman is starring as Eric, the drug dealer who may or may not be a prophet, in the new action thriller “Habit.” In this interview, we talked about his interest in making the movie, his character, the controversy surrounding Paris Jackson as Jesus, and the Bush frontman even reveals some possible tour dates coming up.

“Habit” will be available in select theaters, on Apple TV (and everywhere you rent movies) this Friday, August 20th. For more of my “Habit” interview, click here.