Thermal Mobile Home Bursts Into Flames

A mobile home in Thermal burst into flames Friday, engulfing the structure before firefighters could get there.

The blaze was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 88000 block of Avenue 57, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene with seven engines and found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames with downed power lines nearby.

Imperial Irrigation District dispatched a crew to the scene to handle the downed power lines.

No injuries were immediately reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.