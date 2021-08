Riverside County Sheriff’s Department To Host Job Fair In Indio

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will host a career fair in Indio next month, it was announced Monday.

The Sept. 25 event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John Benoit Detention Center at 46057 Oasis St.

The sheriff’s department is looking to fill a number of jobs, including correctional deputy, correctional cook, food service worker and manager positions.

More information is available online at https://www.riversidesheriff.org