Cast of “Brand New Cherry Flavor” on Creepy Netflix Series

The new deliciously bonkers limited series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” is now out on Netflix and really, you should see it for its fierce determination to tell the story of Lisa Nova (the fantastic Rosa Salazar) and how a mysterious woman named Boro (the equally fantastic Catherine Keener) helps her in her quest to exact revenge on Hollywood. I spoke with both Salazar and Keener as well as Eric Lange as the super-producer Lou Burke and Jeff Ward as the popular actor Roy Hardaway.

For my complete “Brand New Cherry Flavor” interview, click here.