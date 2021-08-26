Desert Hot Springs skate shop helps local students keep their bearings

Más More Better Skate Shop is changing the stereotype for skaters in the Coachella Valley. Their goal is provide a skateboard “safe haven” where kids and teens can go after school.

Located less than a mile from Desert Hot Springs High School; they teamed up with the school for a workability program.

The program encourages teens as young as 14 to get a workers permit and receive high school credit all while getting paid.

They’re aiming to change the narrative that skateboarders are “bums or lazy”; when in reality they’re learning the craft of a sport and gaining real life work experiences. The program is open to any student in the area not just to students in DHS.

Abraham Olague, Owner of the shop says,

“So our after school program is just starting up. it’s typical high school, and it’s with a program called workability. the kids will be able to come in and put in time towards work experience. and it’ll be anything from customer service to I mean putting a skateboard together and the basis of skateboarding.”

Olague a Coachella Valley native and former semi-pro rider mentions that he always had an after school spot to go to when he live in Cathedral City. This is the one thing he vowed to do for his community.

Some kids in the area come from rough backgrounds and the shop provides them hope and comfort.

Issac, a senior at DHSHS says,

“Home life is pretty alright, I live with my two sisters in this little studio apartment. and My school life is good, but I have to catch up on my grades because before the shop, I like gave up on my grades because of COVID. It’s very fun like, it helped me out motivation wise because in order to be here and be good with Abe you have to be good in school.”

Mas More Better Skate Shop is open six days a week from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. but closed Wednesday. They’re located at 66040 Pierson Blvd, Desert Hot Springs.