Natural Gas Leak in Rancho Mirage Leads To Businesses Being Evacuated

Rancho Mirage businesses were evacuated Thursday due to a natural gas leak.

The leak was reported at 7:49 a.m. at a construction site in the 42000 block of Bob Hope Drive, and firefighters and Southern California Edison crews were sent to make repairs, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

California Highway 111 was closed between Bob Hope Drive and Magnesia Falls Drive.

Edison crews were able to repair the gas leak, and roads were reopened as of 9:55 a.m., according to fire officials.