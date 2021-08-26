Palm Springs vaccine mandate in effect, residents respond to the new order

If you’re planning to go out to eat or drink in Palm Springs, make sure you have your vaccination card.

The city-wide vaccine mandate requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test for those dining indoors goes into effect today. The change comes three weeks after a unanimous vote by the Palm Springs City Council.

From what we’ve heard, people support the new vaccine mandate.

“I agree with it, I’m a nurse, so I totally agree with it,” said Cheyenne Wissell, a Ventura County resident. “You know that when you’re inside that you’re around other people who have been vaccinated. It makes me feel more comfortable.”

Local restaurant Roly China Fusion, located on Palm Canyon Drive in Downtown Palm Springs, partnered with Riverside County to host a walk-in vaccine mobile clinic and encourage vaccine equity.

“(We’re trying) to make the vaccines more readily available and easy to access for the community,” said Riverside County Clinic Site Leader Antonio Rivera.

People were able to get a shot of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or if eligible, the booster. Rivera said their mission is to promote vaccine equity and ensure the health and safety of everyone.

“For one, it’s gonna help keep the community safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Rivera. “As well as making it a lot more accessible for folks to get their vaccine.”

Herb Schultz came in as a walk-in to receive his third shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I qualify for the booster shot and so I wanted to come right out and do it for myself, do it for my family, do it for my community and do it for our nation,” said Schultz.

He said he is in favor of the new vaccine mandate.

“We all need to be vaccinated.”

“I strongly support the ordinances that Palm Springs has passed… to show proof of vaccination,” said Schultz. ““I think it’s important to make sure we all stand up and we all do what we need to do through vaccinations. We’re protecting everyone when we’re vaccinated.”