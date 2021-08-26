1,089 New COVID19 Cases, 6 New Deaths Thursday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 1,089 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 6 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The county has a total of 331,416 coronavirus cases and 4,719 deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly. The next update may be Wednesday, September 1.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Aug. 26, 2021, include 663 new COVID19 cases and 6 new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,596 (+53) cases, 76 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 7,735 (+108) cases, 114 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 4,328 (+78) cases, 130 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,251 (+25) cases, 51 (+1) deaths

Palm Desert: 4,468 (+74) cases, 121 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 218 (+2) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,844 (+60) cases, 60 deaths

Indio: 13,203 (+149) cases, 228 (+1) deaths

Coachella: 8,215 (+51) cases, 97 deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,132 (+18) cases, 9 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 748 (+16) cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 493 (+1) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,153 (+4) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 363 (+1) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 920 (+6) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 248 (+10) cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 347 (+4) cases, 7 death

Anza: 154 (+3) cases, 1 death

There are 7,830 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 652 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Thursday. That number includes 135 patients in intensive care units.

There are 6 new fatalities to report; bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,719. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

RUHS is attempting to collect statistics on the number of hospitalizations involving residents who have been partially or fully vaccinated, according to agency spokesman Jose Arballo. Health officials across the country have said current hospitalizations are overwhelmingly occurring among unvaccinated people, although there are also so-called “breakthrough” cases involving those who are fully vaccinated.

“I am working with administration to get some system for tracking,” Arballo told City News Service. “The hospitals may provide that to the state, and we are trying to get a system in place to retrieve that data.”

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 318,867.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 241 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 11.5%, down from 11.9% Wednesday, while the state-adjusted case rate is 35.5 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

The recent increase in COVID cases mirrors a nationwide surge, and officials have theorized the highly infectious Delta variant has helped fuel the escalation. The mid-June relaxation of lockdown measures is also seen as a key factor in increased virus spread.

According to RUHS, about 60% of all county residents have either been fully or partially vaccinated and about 51.4% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Information on vaccination is available at rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 8/26/2021