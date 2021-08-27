11th Marine was among 13 US service members killed, US Marines confirm

The US Marines have confirmed that another Marine was among the 13 US service members killed Thursday.

“We can confirm, at this time, 11 Marines were killed in the line of duty at Hamid Karzai International Airport. This is an update to the information we provided yesterday,” said Maj. Jim Stenger, Marine Corps spokesperson.

What we know: A total of 11 US Marines, one US Navy service member and one US Army service member were killed in Thursday’s attack at Kabul’s airport. Another 18 service members were injured.