4-Year-Old Dies of COVID-19, Youngest Death in Riverside County

A young child in Riverside County has died after contracting COVID-19, according to county public health officials.

The child the youngest person in the county to die from the virus since the pandemic started.

Officials say the child passed sometime during the first week of August, but waited to share the death until an official cause was released by the Riverside County Coroner’s office.

“Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the family, friends and others who are impacted by the death of this child,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County. “This tragedy reminds us that this virus does not discriminate between the young and old. The death of this child strengthens our commitment to halt this pandemic before the loss of another young life.”

The name of the child and city of residence in the Western area of the county are not being released.

The 4-year-old had no underlying health issues, officials said.

“It is simply heartbreaking that COVID-19 has taken the life of someone so young. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child’s family at this most difficult time,” said Supervisor Karen Spiegel, Chair of the Board. “This loss reminds us all that protecting those in our community not yet eligible for vaccinations, including children under 12, should be our top priority.”

Health officials say, there have been 4,727 COVID-19-related deaths in Riverside County since the start of the pandemic, as of this report.

The majority of the deaths have involved those over 30 years of age, but there have been a some of teens and young adults who have died from the virus – some with underlying health issues.