Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Palm Springs Resident Udo Kier about “Swan Song”

I have always been a fan of Udo Kier. From his films with Andy Warhol/Paul Morrissey to Gus Van Sant and everything in between, Kier has always been a scene stealer. And in his new movie “Swan Song,” Kier is given a leading actor role and he commands the screen from start to finish. He plays Pat, a flamboyant hairdresser plucked out of retirement to work his magic on a dead woman’s hair.

I recently visited the Palm Springs home of the actor to talk about his career. I will be creating a long-form interview later but for now, check out why you need to see “Swan Song.”

From writer/director Todd Stephens (“Swan Song” is currently playing at the Palm Springs Cultural Center (formerly Camelot Theatres).