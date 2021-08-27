Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Palm Springs Resident Udo Kier about “Swan Song”

I have always been a fan of Udo Kier.  From his films with Andy Warhol/Paul Morrissey to Gus Van Sant and everything in between, Kier has always been a scene stealer.  And in his new movie “Swan Song,” Kier is given a leading actor role and he commands the screen from start to finish.  He plays Pat, a flamboyant hairdresser plucked out of retirement to work his magic on a dead woman’s hair.

I recently visited the Palm Springs home of the actor to talk about his career.  I will be creating a long-form interview later but for now, check out why you need to see “Swan Song.”

From writer/director Todd Stephens (“Swan Song” is currently playing at the Palm Springs Cultural Center (formerly Camelot Theatres).

 

