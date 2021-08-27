NBCares Silver Linings Brothers of the Desert

Brothers of the Desert is a non-profit organization in the Coachella Valley began as an idea in 2017.

Just a year later the group decided to intentionally support the Black gay community in a strategic and meaningful way.

Their mission is to nurture and support black gay men and their allies through through philanthropy, volunteerism, mentorship, education, advocacy, and social networking.

The comradery of the group aims to help others out of isolation and welcome both Black gay desert pioneers and Black gay desert newcomers.

For more information visit BrothersoftheDesert.org.