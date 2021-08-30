Man Faces Charges Of Repeatedly Raping Ex-Girlfriend In Indio

Jury selection will start Tuesday for the trial of a 51- year-old man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Indio and repeatedly raping her while armed with a rifle.

Juan Antonio Moreno is accused of sexually assaulting the woman, who was previously in a relationship with him, three separate times on the same night in July 2017 at an unspecified address on Arabia Street, according to the criminal complaint.

A 4-year-old boy was in the residence when the woman was attacked, but he was unharmed, Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, had obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Moreno prior to the incident.

Moreno will stand trial on three felony counts of rape by force or fear, along with criminal threats, burglary, domestic violence and child endangerment, with numerous allegations of committing sex offenses while armed with a rifle, a judge ruled.

Juror screening is scheduled to start Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Moreno has been held at the Indio jail in lieu of $1 million bail since his arrest four years ago.