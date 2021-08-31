“Clickbait” Cast Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About New Netflix Series

“Clickbait” is the new whodunit neo-noir series on Netflix that has Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, a family man who went missing after a video of him holding a sign that says “I ABUSE WOMEN” went viral online. Putting the pieces together is his sister, Pia, played by Zoe Kazan and helping her is Detective Roshan Amiri played by Phoenix Raei.

I spoke with Raei, Grenier alongside his series wife Betty Gabriel who you may remember as the mysterious maid in “Get Out.” Check out my interviews with the actors as we talk about their interest in the series, their characters, and the themes.

“Clickbait” is now available on Netflix. For more on my “Clickbait” interviews, click here.