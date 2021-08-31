Director of “We Need to Do Something” Talks About New Horror Film

Filmmaker Sean King O’Grady directs the adaptation of the horror novella We Need to Do Something by Max Booth III. Sierra McCormick (“The Vast of Night”) star as Melissa, the teenage daughter of a family trapped in their bathroom for days with no signs of rescue. To make matters worse, their could be untold evils lurking just beyond the walls.

I spoke with O’Grady about his interest in making the film, working on such a constrained setting, directing McCormick, and the production design of the film.

“We Need to Do Something” arrives in select theaters from IFC Films on September 3rd. For more on my “We Need to do Something” interview, click here.