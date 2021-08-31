Tanker Rollover Crash, Fuel Spill Shuts Down I-10 In Banning

Interstate 10 in Banning was shut down in both directions Tuesday due to a fuel spill caused by a 9,000-gallon tanker truck rollover crash.

The solo vehicle crash was reported around 3:30 a.m., prompting the full closure of the I-10 between Ramsey and Eighth streets to remove the wreckage and allow hazardous materials crews to work the scene, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Caltrans and county fire officials reported that all westbound lanes and two of the four eastbound lanes were reopened, with about 4,500 gallons of fuel remaining on the roadway.

Caltrans closed down the entire eastbound I-10 once again at 12:40 p.m. in order to offload fuel spilled onto the road. Two of the four lanes had reopened as of 2:22 p.m., but Caltrans did not give an estimate for when the other lanes would be back in operation.

Caltrans recommended that motorists avoid the eastbound I-10 until further notice.