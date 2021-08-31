TRAFFIC ALERT: Big Rig Spills 9,000 Tons of Fuel, Shutting Down I-10 Near Banning

A 9,000 gallon fuel spill closed all lanes of Interstate 10 early Tuesday morning in Banning between Ramsey and Eighth Street. Caltrans called it a “long term closure.”

A single semi fuel tanker was involved. It’s not known why the big rig crashed or if there were any injuries. All lanes of westbound and eastbound traffic were closed at first while traffic was diverted off the interstate onto access roads. Later in the morning, westbound lanes were reopened. Eastbound traffic was at a virtual standstill for hours.

At last update, two of the four lanes on the eastbound side have reopened, we are waiting news on when traffic is clear. This is a developing story.