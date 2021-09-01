NeNe Leakes’ husband dead after battle with colon cancer

NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, has died at the age of 66.

Family friend and publicist, Ernest Dukes, shared in an official statement Wednesday.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

NeNe, is an actress and T.V. personality on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During the run of the show,12 seasons, Gregg made several appearances.

Gregg Leakes married NeNe in 2011, and they were remarried 2017.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018.