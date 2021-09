“Afterlife of the Party” Interview: Victoria Justice and Midori Francis Talk to Manny the Movie Guy

I had a fabulous time talking to Victoria Justice and Midori Francis about the new comedy drama “Afterlife of the Party.” In the film, Justice plays Cassie, a party girl, who dies and must right the wrongs she committed to her mom, dad, and bestie Lisa (Midori Francis). Take a look at our interview!

“Afterlife of the Party” is available to stream on Netflix September 3rd.

