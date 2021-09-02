Marie Kondo Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About New Netflix Series “Sparking Joy”

Like many of you, I too became a fan of Marie Kondo’s Konmari method that I discovered during the start of the pandemic. It’s all about sparking joy in her world and it’s no surprise that her new series, premiering on Netflix August 31st, is about bringing happiness into your own lives. You will even learn a new technique called Tokimeki.

I spent some time with the organization icon to talk about “Sparking Joy” and what does the word joy mean to her.

To see my complete interview with Marie Kondo, click here.