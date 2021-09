Manny the Movie Guy Reviews “Cinderella,” “Afterlife of the Party,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

It’s a big weekend in Hollywood theaters and streaming with new releases such as an updated “Cinderella” from Amazon Prime Video, the life-after-death comedy/drama “Afterlife of the Party,” and the new Disney/Marvel “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” exclusively in theaters! Sorry, no Disney+ for you! But are all the new releases good? Take a look at my review.

To see more of my “Afterlife of the Party” interview with Victoria Justice and Midori Francis, click here.