Thalia Hayden, one of our anchors at NBC Palm Springs, has just written a new book Local Celeb.

The subject matter really dives deep into her challenges and struggles during her journey to become a television news anchor, wife and mother.

The book will be available on Sept. 11, 2021, and a book signing will be held at the Palm Desert Barnes and Noble.

For more information visit www.ThaliaHayden.com.