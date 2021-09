Suffering from ‘Mommy Burnout?’ Take the Test with Author Ericka Sóuter to Find Out!

Are you a parent who feels like you’re suffering from burnout? It’s easy to feel overwhelmed in these unprecedented times. Author of How to Have a Kid and a Life: A Survival Guide, Ericka Sóuter, has a quick test to gauge your “Mommy Burnout.”

Ericka discusses what you can do to address burnout, especially if your children are still doing school at home or if you’re a single parent during the pandemic.