Arrest Made in 2 Palm Springs Homicides, Several Coachella Valley Burglaries

Palm Springs police announced the arrest of a man in connection with the murder of two Palm Springs residents.

Luis Flores Cantor, 31, of Palm Springs has been charged with the separate murders of Jennifer Dillon and Joseph Rajciz.

Cantor was arrested on August 25th for several burglaries in Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert. While in custody, new evidenced initially lead to Cantor to become a person of interest in the Rajciz homicide and then the death of Dillion, investigators said in a Palm Springs Police Department joint press conference.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s office filed charges Wednesday on two counts of first degree murder, including two special circumstances and 3 counts of first degree burglary.

The case is still under investigation.

Cantor is being held without bail and will be arraigned Thursday.