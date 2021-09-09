California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Convention Expected to Host Over 700

(CNS) – More than 700 participants are expected to attend the California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 42nd annual statewide convention in Indian Wells Thursday.

The convention is scheduled as an in-person event from Sept. 9-11 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa.

This year’s theme is “beyond limits” and aims to promote diverse economic development for the California economy, according to organizers.

The event provides an array of business development and assistance programs as well as community and economic development programs designed for business owners and community leaders.

Technical support will be available for business owners seeking government assistance via the California Relief Grant Program to counter the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Small business impacted by the pandemic have the potential to be awarded grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 according to CHCC officials.

Assistance in applying for grants will kick off with a presentation guiding attendees on the application process from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

On top of the presentation and guide, on-site assistance will be provided from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during all three days of the event.

The convention will also host a series of guest speakers such as Bob Gutierrez, board chair of the chamber; Veronica Corona, vice chair of the chamber; Julian Canete, president and CEO of the chamber; Sal Ayala, the chamber’s Inland Empire Region director; and Larry Young, principal manager of Southern California Edison.

The CHCC is composed of members from more than 105 local and regional chambers, and is based in Sacramento. More information can be found at cahcc.com/.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.