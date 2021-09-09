California Paws Rescue rehabilitating one pet at a time

California Paws Rescue is a nonprofit organization that aims to saves dogs from euthanasia by rehabilitating them back to health and finding the right home.

Over the last decade CPR has been saving abused and abandoned pets in the Coachella Valley. Since 2011 they have rescued over 1,500 dogs.

The organization is constantly looking for volunteers to lend a hand and care for the new rescues that come in.

Lori Weiner, founder of CPR says,

“A lot of the dogs we take in are code red, which are going to be euthanized. This one right here is named Kane. He’s blind. They were going to euthanize him because he’s five years old and blind. So we’re going to get him the proper surgery that he needs. We’re having his eyes checked in Upland.”

For anyone looking to adopt from CPR just head to 73650 Dinah Shore Dr., Palm Desert or give them a call at (760) 656-3833.