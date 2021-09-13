Inmate Found Dead in Indio Jail

A man has died while detained in a Riverside County jail, the sheriff’s department announced Monday.

Deputies are said to have been conducting a routine security check in a housing unit at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio where the man was found unresponsive in his cell.

Jail custody and medical staff, CalFire and AMR all provided life-saving measures as soon as they could, according to a press release.

However, the man was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

In the meantime the RSO Coroner will determine a cause of death.