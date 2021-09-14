Newsom thanks Californians for a landslide rejection of recall.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has overwhelmingly overcome the recall attempt against him. Major television networks including NBC, ABC, and CNN have all called the race in Newsom’s favor, and early results appear the vote is a landslide, a resounding defeat of what Newsom called a Republican attempt to oust him from office. In an emotional prime time address, Newsom said, “Thank you” to the many Californians who rejected the recall and showed their support. “’No’ is not the only thing that was expressed tonight,” Newsom said in an address within an hour after the polls closed.. “I want to focus on what we said ‘yes’ to as a state. We said “yes” to science, we said “yes” to vaccines, we said “yes” to ending this pandemic.”

With nearly 52% of votes counted by 10:00PM, “No” votes accounted for 66.6% of the votes cast, an overwhelming show of confidence for the one term governor.

Though the question of who should replace Newsom should he be recalled appears moot at this point, right wing radio talk show host and staunch Donald Trump supporter Larry Elder easily leads the field of 40 plus challengers with 44% of the vote. Elder claimed election fraud even before the polls closed, though there is no evidence whatsoever to support such a claim.

With the majority of Californians voting by mail, local county registrars were able to release early returns shortly after the polls closed at 8:00PM.

