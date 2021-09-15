NBCares Silver Linings HIV Aging Awareness

This year, several agencies such as DAP Health, the LGBT center, Eisenhower Health and Borrego Health have teamed up to put together the 6th Annual HIV and Aging Conference.

The Aging Positively Reunion Project is Saturday, Sept. 18. 2021, on national HIV and Aging Awareness day.

The event aims to bring attention to the many people who are living full lives with HIV and age related challenges.

The virtual conference is free and open to the public.