690 New COVID19 Cases, 21 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 690 newly confirmed COVID19 cases and 21 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The county has a total of 347,183 coronavirus cases and 4,872 deaths.

The update for the Coachella Valley cities and communities will be updated weekly.

Coachella Valley city and community weekly totals as of Sept. 13th, include 725 new COVID19 cases and 13 new deaths:

Desert Hot Springs: 4,832 (+51) cases, 77 deaths

Cathedral City: 8,049 (+94) cases, 118 (+4) deaths

Palm Springs: 4,509 (+60) cases, 133 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,315 (+16) cases, 51 deaths

Palm Desert: 4,717 (+74) cases, 127 (+3) deaths

Indian Wells: 227 cases, 7 deaths

La Quinta: 4,110 (+93) cases, 63 (+1) deaths

Indio: 13,743 (+113) cases, 231 (+2) deaths

Coachella: 8,355 (+62) cases, 98 (+1) deaths

Thousand Palms: 1,180 (+20) cases, 10 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 816 (+25) cases, 10 deaths

Thermal: 506 (+7) cases, 9 deaths

Mecca: 1,176 (+10) cases, 19 deaths

North Shore: 371 (+2) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 936 (+3) cases, 8 deaths

Sky Valley: 260 (+8) cases, 5 deaths

Cabazon: 370 (+6) cases, 7 death

Anza: 185 (+8) cases, 3 (+1) death

There are 6,279 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 513 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Wednesday. That number includes 145 patients in intensive care units.

There are 21 new fatalities to report; bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to 4,872. Fatalities are considered trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates, meaning deaths that are newly reported may have actually occurred as much as a month ago, according to health officials.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 336,032.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 261 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county’s COVID positivity rate is 7.9%, up from 7.6% Tuesday, while the state-adjusted case rate is 25.3 per 100,000 residents, based on a rolling seven-day average.

The recent increase in COVID cases mirrors a nationwide surge, and officials have theorized the highly infectious Delta variant has helped fuel the escalation. The mid-June relaxation of lockdown measures is also seen as a key factor in increased virus spread.

The portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Anyone who needs assistance may also call the county’s 211 help-line.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 9/15/2021