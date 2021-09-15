Train Car Catches Fire near Banning

City News Service

(CNS) – A train car burst into flames near Banning Wednesday before fire crews were able to contain and extinguish it.

Fire crews responded at 6:55 a.m. to a train fire near Interstate 10 and Malki Road and found a single unit of the train burning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire crews were able to contain the flames and cleared the scene as of 8:10 a.m., according to Calfire on Twitter.

Besides the train car, no other damages or injuries were reported.

