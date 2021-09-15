Train Car Catches Fire near Banning

(CNS) – A train car burst into flames near Banning Wednesday before fire crews were able to contain and extinguish it.
Fire crews responded at 6:55 a.m. to a train fire near Interstate 10 and Malki Road and found a single unit of the train burning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Fire crews were able to contain the flames and cleared the scene as of 8:10 a.m., according to Calfire on Twitter.
Besides the train car, no other damages or injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.
TRAIN FIRE – Rptd 6:55 AM. Near I-10 x Malki Rd in Banning. Firefighters arrived on scene of a working fire within a single unit of a train. Crews were able to contain the fire to the unit. All fire personnel have cleared the scene. There were no injuries reported. #TrainIC pic.twitter.com/UmkTZkb3XL
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 15, 2021