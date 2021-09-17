4.3 quake shakes southern California

The USGS reports that a 4.3 earthquake shook southern California just before 8:00 Friday evening

The quake was centered near Carson, two miles from Los Angeles. The depth was 7.4 miles.

According to the USGS “Did you feel it” app, the quake was felt throughout Los Angeles, and from Santa Barbara to Tijuana. Some residents of the Coachella Valley also reportedly felt it.

Our sister station, NBC 4 Los Angeles reported that a controlled flaring event was underway at the Marathon Refinery in Carson. The Communications Manager from Marathon Petroleum Corporation gave NBC4 the following statement:

“As a result of an earthquake and subsequent power loss that took place this evening, Marathon Petroleum’s Los Angeles refinery is conducting flaring. Flares are safety devices and the flares are functioning as intended. There are no injuries or off-site impact. The safety of our employees, contractors, the community and the environment are our top priorities as we continue to address the situation.”

There are no initial reports of injuries or damage.