COD to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for Spring 2022

College of the Desert will require students and staff who plan to be on campus the Springs 2022 term to be vaccinated.

The College of the Desert Board of Trustees made the announcement Friday.

Any one who plans to attend face-to-face instruction or on-campus activities will have until January 31, 2022, to submit proof of vaccination.

“The highly contagious Delta variant caused coronavirus cases to surge across the U.S., and most new infections and hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated,” said Board Chair Aurora Wilson. “Throughout the pandemic, we have prioritized the safety and well-being of our employees and students. As we increase the number of people accessing our facilities, the Board believes it is important to embrace a comprehensive strategy that includes proactive measures to reduce the possibility of the transmission of COVID-19 on our campuses.”

School officials have partnered with Borrego Health to provide weekly vaccination clinics and PCR testing during the Fall semester. These clinics are free and are available regardless of immigration status or insurance coverage; a list of upcoming clinics is available at collegeofthedesert.edu.

COD may grant an accommodation to individuals who have a religious objection or a qualifying disability or medical condition. Those with an accommodation will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing before accessing district campuses or facilities.

Registration for the Spring semester begins November 29.