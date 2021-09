Cinema Diverse Filmmaker on Gender Identity in “Dress Code”

Melanie Notinger wrote and directed the short film “Dress Code” as a way to understand gender identity. The result is a poetic look on representation and finding your truth. I spoke with Notinger about the making of her film on NBC Palm Springs’ The Morning Show.

“Dress Code” premieres Sunday, September 19th at 12:15 pm in the Shorts Set Eight: Culture Conflicts section. Click here to purchase tickets.

Cinema Diverse is one of the premiere LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world.