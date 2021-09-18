“Small Engine Repair” Interview with Jon Bernthal, John Pollono, Shea Whigham

I was simply surprised by the new film “Small Engine Repair” now out in select theaters. I thought it would be an action-packed thriller but instead, it was a sweet, honest, raw film about masculinity and identity.

John Pollono makes his directorial debut from a script that he adapted from his own stage play. He also stars as Frankie, a man who owns the small engine repair shop where the story takes place. Completing the cast is Jon Bernthal who has been with Pollono from the very beginning since the play, and the fantastic Shea Whigham as Packie.

Take a look at my interview with Pollono, Bernthal, and Whigham as they take us behind the scenes of “Small Engine Repair.”

For more on my “Small Engine Repair” interview, click here.