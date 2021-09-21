Agreement, Funding Extends Palm Springs Cooling Center through October

The Palm Springs cooling center located at the Palm Springs Methodist Church is extending its operations through the month of October, officials announced Tuesday.

Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Palm Springs United Methodist Church and Martha’s Village CEO, Linda Barrack were able to agree no the extension and secure an additional month’s worth of funding for the center.

“I am so pleased we were able to find additional resources for this valuable summer resource. I want to thank Martha’s Village, the Palm Springs United Methodist Church, the Desert Healthcare District, and the City of Palm Springs for the collaborative partnership we have had in this operation,” said Supervisor Perez.

This is the third year that the county has provided funding for summer warm weather shelters. This year, the operation went from just overnight to 24 hours, providing greater levels of case management and access to permanent housing opportunities.