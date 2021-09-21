Flames Erupt in Residential Structure In Indio; No Injuries Reported

(CNS) – Flames erupted at a residential structure in Indio Tuesday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The blaze was reported at 11:04 a.m. in a roughly 1,200-square-foot structure in the 45100 block of King Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Officials said there were also power lines down at the scene.

It took crews about 15 minutes to control the flames, but the extent of damage to the home was not immediately known.

Crews from the Imperial Irrigation District and Southern California Gas Co. also responded to the fire.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.